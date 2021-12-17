Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Increases By 49.9%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the November 15th total of 693,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock worth $915,630. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $21,953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 36.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 274,381 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 203,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AtriCure by 40.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after acquiring an additional 169,957 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

