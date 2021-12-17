Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Expands By 41.7%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE CX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.50. 625,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,887,860. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 12.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

