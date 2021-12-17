Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Expands By 41.7%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE CX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.50. 625,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,887,860. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.09.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 12.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
