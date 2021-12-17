Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Drops By 56.8%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,402,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. 439,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

DANOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

