Short Interest in Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Declines By 60.7%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSITF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 57,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,282. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

