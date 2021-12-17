Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Increases By 60.4%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FRCOY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.93. 48,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,594. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

