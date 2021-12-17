Short Interest in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Drops By 35.6%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMCO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,536,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter worth $975,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 20.5% in the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,943,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 329,948 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMCO opened at $9.78 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

