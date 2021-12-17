Short Interest in InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Grows By 74.8%

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the November 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InCapta stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,081,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,590,125. InCapta has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.
About InCapta
