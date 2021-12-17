Short Interest in InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Grows By 74.8%

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the November 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InCapta stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,081,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,590,125. InCapta has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.

Get InCapta alerts:

About InCapta

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InCapta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InCapta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.