Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Rises By 40.8%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,120,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,504,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.017 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

