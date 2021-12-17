Short Interest in Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Declines By 36.7%

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the November 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Isodiol International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Isodiol International Company Profile

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development, sales, marketing, and distribution of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its products include tinctures, capsules, vape, topicals, oral sprays, beverages, coffee, candy, additives, and kits and bundles.

