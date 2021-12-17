Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Declines By 43.4%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the November 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.48.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

