Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Increases By 43.2%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,210,800 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 9,224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 351.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

