Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Drops By 64.9%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the November 15th total of 374,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LCLP opened at $0.02 on Friday. Life Clips has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About Life Clips

Life Clips, Inc engages in the development, finance, production, and distribution of motion pictures and related entertainment products. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

