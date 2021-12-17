Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Drops By 64.9%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the November 15th total of 374,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LCLP opened at $0.02 on Friday. Life Clips has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
About Life Clips
