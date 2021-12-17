Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Expands By 92.5%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the November 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:MVO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,311. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.18%.
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
