Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Expands By 92.5%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the November 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MVO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,311. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

