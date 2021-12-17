Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Grows By 67.3%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the November 15th total of 914,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NTCO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 1,167,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,051. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 49.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natura &Co by 25.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

NTCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

