Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Decreases By 58.0%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NAII stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,445. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 61,433.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after acquiring an additional 307,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

