Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declines By 56.0%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the November 15th total of 346,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JFR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 263,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,511. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 168,028 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $117,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,735,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $8,620,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

