Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expands By 61.9%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OPBK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,486. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

