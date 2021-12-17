Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Expands By 80.4%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the November 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 113.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.76% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BIS opened at $20.44 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

