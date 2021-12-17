Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Declines By 34.8%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. TDK has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts predict that TDK will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

