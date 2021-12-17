Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Grows By 105.9%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE YTPG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,115. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTPG. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $17,438,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $15,066,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $14,929,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $12,575,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $11,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

