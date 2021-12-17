Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Declines By 34.1%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ WBND opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

