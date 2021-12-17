Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Drops By 43.1%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

In other news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 145.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. 688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,119. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

