Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

SIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

In other Sientra news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,200 shares of company stock worth $499,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,706. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $217.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

