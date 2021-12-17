Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

