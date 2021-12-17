Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 22,355 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,682,000 after buying an additional 88,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,059,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,279,000 after buying an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,985,000 after buying an additional 124,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $82.90 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

