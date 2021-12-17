Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,671 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,113,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $466.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

