Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 48.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $307,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $297.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.