Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,538 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after acquiring an additional 725,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.69 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

