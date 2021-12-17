Signaturefd LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $428.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.11 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

