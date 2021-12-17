Signaturefd LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.75 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

