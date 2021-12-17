Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

