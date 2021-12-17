Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a market cap of $329.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.65. Silicom has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in Silicom by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Silicom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.