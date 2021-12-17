Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) were down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 21,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 479,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $1,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

