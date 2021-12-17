Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.77. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 532,767 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 153.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SINO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America in the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sino-Global Shipping America by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 57,488 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

