SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.28. SkillSoft shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 4,901 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKIL. Barclays upped their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.