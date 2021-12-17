Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.75 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

SGR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

SGR.UN traded up C$0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$828.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

