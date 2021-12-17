SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Down to $11.63

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $10.68. SomaLogic shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 449 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SLGC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

