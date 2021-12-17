Sonar (PING) Market Cap Hits $14.58 Million

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Sonar has a market cap of $14.58 million and $52,765.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Sonar coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.35 or 0.08363919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00077238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,277.68 or 1.00396381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00050634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

