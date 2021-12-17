Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Down 35.9% in November

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the November 15th total of 70,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

