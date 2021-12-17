Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will post $182.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $180.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $712.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $769.53 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $773.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOVO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $8,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

