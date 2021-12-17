S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $476.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.90 and a 200 day moving average of $435.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

