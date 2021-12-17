SPAR Group (SGRP) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SPAR Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SPAR Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group Competitors 1206 6055 11306 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.44%. Given SPAR Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPAR Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million $3.37 million 5.45 SPAR Group Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 7.15

SPAR Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.82% 11.68% 5.03% SPAR Group Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group’s peers have a beta of 3.31, meaning that their average stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPAR Group peers beat SPAR Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

