Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Down 3% This Week

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 3% against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $18,239.91 and approximately $360.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00205799 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

