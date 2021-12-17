SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.01

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 423,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.