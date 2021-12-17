SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 184.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.57. The company had a trading volume of 280,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.02 and its 200 day moving average is $168.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.