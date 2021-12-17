SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,297.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $70.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

