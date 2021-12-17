SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 563.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $42.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

