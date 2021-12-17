Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Spectris alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.