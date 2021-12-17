Spire Wealth Management Acquires 840 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

NYSE BHC opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

