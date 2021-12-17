Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $876.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,984. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

